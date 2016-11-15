November school board honors
Tue, 2016-11-15 10:20
The Daily Review/Shea Drake
St. Mary Schools’ employees of the month recognized were, from left, Jill Tamporello, guidance counselor at Morgan City Junior High; Bobbye Jo Castaneda, world geography teacher at Berwick High; and Shelia Bodin, cafeteria technician at Centerville High.
November students of the month recognized Thursday during the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting were, from left, Michael Ishcomer, 12th-grader at Centerville High; Carly Adyan, 12th-grader at Berwick High; and Ethan Blanco, eighth-grader at Morgan City Junior High.
