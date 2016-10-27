Home / News

November opens next week

Thu, 2016-10-27 10:40

Cast and crew are in rehearsal for the Teche Theater’s upcoming production of “November.” It is an adult comedy, and tickets are available at the Lamp Lighter in Franklin. General admission is $10 each night, and cheese and desert matinee tickets are $15. General admission performances are Nov. 3 and 7 at 7 p.m.; Wine and cheese performances are Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.; and the desert matinee is Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The production is directed by Diane Wiltz.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media