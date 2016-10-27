November opens next week

Cast and crew are in rehearsal for the Teche Theater’s upcoming production of “November.” It is an adult comedy, and tickets are available at the Lamp Lighter in Franklin. General admission is $10 each night, and cheese and desert matinee tickets are $15. General admission performances are Nov. 3 and 7 at 7 p.m.; Wine and cheese performances are Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.; and the desert matinee is Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The production is directed by Diane Wiltz.