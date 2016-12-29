No paper Monday; holiday closings listed

A variety of New Year’s closures have been announced by area municipalities.

The municipal offices for the city of Patterson and St. Mary Parish Government will be closed for the holidays on Friday and Monday.

The town of Berwick and the city of Morgan City municipal offices will only close on Monday.

St. Mary Parish Public Works Department announced that the Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon Saturday and will be closed all day Sunday.

Because the New Year’s holiday land on Sunday, Pelican Waste and Debris, and Progressive Waste Management collection schedules will not change. However, residents are asked to put collection cans at the curb the night prior to collection in order to account for early-morning pickup schedule.

The Daily Review will also celebrate the New Year’s holiday with closures. The office will close early on Fridayand no newspaper published on Monday while the staff celebrates a rare day off.