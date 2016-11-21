New hospital CEO to take helm in 6 wks

The new leader at the helm of Franklin Foundation Hospital was officially announced at the board of commissioner’s meeting Thursday, as was the name of the new permanent leader who will take his place as CEO in approximately six weeks.

Jim Platt, of Iowa, was introduced at the meeting as the new interim CEO after last month’s departure of Craig Cudworth who had been the CEO for the last two years. Platt said he was happy to be taking over until the permanent CEO arrives.

“This is a wonderful organization,” Platt said. “The staff has been wonderful. It’s a beautiful facility.”

It was also announced at the meeting that the new permanent CEO had accepted the job and would take over for Platt. The responsibility of running FFH has gone to an individual named Stephanie Guidry.

At time of press, more information was not available about Guidry, but will be released at a later date.

It was also announced that Dr. Donna Tesi had been elected as Chief of Staff to the board by the Medical Staff. The FFH board had called for elections to be held after months of questions about who held the position. The board took no measures on Thursday in regards to Tesi’s appointment to the position of Chief of Staff.