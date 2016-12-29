New, advanced water meters to be installed

Franklin will begin installing an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and an advanced meter reading (AMR) system from Utility Metering Solutions, A Division of XtraLight (UMS).

Advanced metering technology enables the wireless transmission of water meter readings directly to the city from regional collectors. This innovative system will collect multiple reads per day, allowing for better leak detection, billing accuracy and improved customer service.

“Utility Metering Solutions (UMS) is a leader in the deployment of utility infrastructure systems and resource conservation and supports our commitment to maintaining a high quality of life for our citizens through cost-effective, innovative programs. The new system will help the City of Franklin analyze and efficiently detect and minimize water loss,” said Franklin Director of Finance Edward Hay. “Advanced water metering also supports our commitment to preserving and protecting our environment by reducing carbon emissions as a result of taking water meter readers off the road, enhancing our ability to quickly detect and stop leaks and providing customers with up-to-date water usage data so they can improve their efforts to conserve.”

The upgrade which is planned to begin in January 2017 is expected to take approximately three months to complete, customers will receive a door hanger on their front door prior to installation. During installation, contractors working on behalf of the city will interrupt water service for approximately 15-20 minutes. Before leaving the site, crews will test the new water meter by running about 1-2 gallons of water from an exterior hose or faucet.

UMS Installers will leave door hangers at the main entrance to the property, informing the customer of the status of the visit. UMS Installers will be supervised by city staff; wear yellow UMS t-shirts, jackets or vests; and Installer vehicles will be clearly marked with the “UMS” logo. All UMS Installers have successfully completed a comprehensive background check

To learn more, please visit the City of Franklin’s Web site www.franklin-la.com/departments-utilities.php, or call (337-828-6305).