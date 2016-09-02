New acts added to Gospel Fest lineup

Staff Report

Two acts have been added to the lineup for the Gospel Music Fest on Saturday and Sunday at the M.D. Shannon Elementary gym. The event is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

Here is information, provided by festival organizers, about the two additions to the schedule:

Sandra Womack

Sandra Womack is a teacher at Morgan City Junior High School. Her beautiful voice will be shared at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Tri-Parish

Gospel Ensemble

The Tri-Parish Gospel Ensemble is under the anointed direction of God, the Holy Spirit and Charles Ray McKinley.

The group was formed over three years ago to honor the great leaders of Soul Inspirational Choir, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Robinson, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 31, 2013. The choir-ensemble has been singing to the glory of God ever since.

They have been honored to appear on stage in productions such as “Bayou Bells” at the Teche Theater under the direction of Diane Wiltz. Also, the ensemble performed in the stage production “Thorn” under the directorship of Umehia Harris.

They have come to the aid of cancer victims in Relay for Life, burned out victims, needy families, the sick and shut-ins and have illuminated congregations all over in churches across and outside Louisiana.

We are blessed with many faiths and denominations and ethnicities.

Thank God and bless the Tri-Parish Ensemble, approximately 75 strong and still opening the door for more.

Schedule

Saturday

2 p.m. Prayer and praise

3 p.m. Carpenter’s Nails

4 p.m. Tones of Joy

4:45 p.m. Lee’s Chapel

Union Bethel AME Church Choir

5 p.m. Friends for Life Gospel group

6 p.m. Teneka Gash, New Revelation Dancers

6:30 p.m. Taken Gospel group

7 p.m. Gospel Inspirations, David Diggs

7:45 p.m. Mighty Supremes, W. Lerant

8:30 p.m. Gospel Power

9 p.m. closing

Sunday

3 p.m. Praise and opening prayer

3:15 p.m. Mt. Zion Male Choir

4 p.m. Simple Deanie

5 p.m. New Southern Tones

6 p.m. New Zora Children’s Choir

7 p.m. Alvin Irvin and Choir

8 p.m. Charles McKinley, Tri-Parish Choir

9 p.m. Closing