National Hospice Month proclaimed

Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, left, and Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff recently signed proclamations that name January as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Joining the mayors of Hearts of Hospice were Amanda Kahl, business office manager; Dana Johnson, volunteer coordinator; Andrea Potier, administrator; Sue Bonvillan, RN; Lauren Pontiff, health information coordinator; Rebecca White, CNA; and Jackie Blakeman, account executive.