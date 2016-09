Kortney Hillen, center in the front row, was crowned homecoming queen Friday at Morgan City High's football game with Cohen. The members of the court were, seated from left: Lauren Cheramie, Brandi Albarado, Elizabeth Ramirez, Hillen, Paige Loftin, Paige Landry and Kaitlin Gautreaux. Standing: Emily Boudreaux, Cassie Aloisio, Alaina Deshotel, Faith Crappell, and Ali Tregle.