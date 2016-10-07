Home / News

More happenings at Hattie Watts

Fri, 2016-10-07 10:53

The Hattie Watts administration team recently hosted six chaperone classes. Parents were informed at Open House and in the student handbook that they had to attend a class in order to be able to chaperone on field trips. Classes were scheduled throughout the day, evenings, and even on a Saturday morning to meet all working schedules. This is another step to keep their WeeKacks safe.

Hattie Watts faculty and staff members donated money to the Leukemia Society in honor of former student Quentin Murray. They offered best wishes and prayers to Quentin and his family.

