Minutes of Dec. 14 parish council meeting
OFFICIAL PROCEEDINGS OF
THE ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL OF THE
PARISH OF ST. MARY, STATE OF LOUISIANA
DECEMBER 14, 2016
FRANKLIN, LOUISIANA
The St. Mary Parish Council met on this date with Chairman Kevin Voisin presiding and the following members present: Rev. Craig Mathews, J Ina, Dale Rogers, Glen Hidalgo, Ken Singleton, Gabriel Beadle, James Bennett, Jr., Sterling Fryou, and Paul Naquin, Jr. Absent was Pam Washington.
The Invocation was pronounced by Mr. Singleton and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mr. Beadle.
Mr. Fryou moved that the reading of the minutes of the Second Regular Meeting, November 30, 2016, be dispensed with and that the same be approved. Mr. Bennett seconded the motion, which carried.
Ms. Germaine Bogan-Yarber appeared before the Council to oppose the Ordinance being introduced in reference to the “No Parking” on or along the North side of Parish Road 131 – Verdunville Road from its intersection with Lake Road a distance of Four Hundred (400’) feet in an easterly direction.
Ms. Bogan-Yarber explained this is near her Church and should not be inconveniencing anyone in the area and should not be a safety issue.
Mr. Rogers explained he was contacted by the property owner and stated there were “No Parking” signs in the past. He stated there are problems with ruts and the property owner is responsible for this property.
Mr. Rogers explained this Ordinance is for introduction only and a Public Hearing will be on January 11, 2017.
Mr. Ina inquired whether there has been a meeting between the Church and the property owner to discuss the issue. Ms. Bogan-Yarber stated not to her knowledge.
Rev. Mathews explained his stance on the no parking and blocking of roadways.
Mr. Beadle and Mr. Ina expressed that this issue should be discussed with the Church and the property owners.
Mr. Althemus A. Pellerin, 168 Lake Road, Franklin, Louisiana appeared before the Council to express his stance on the Ordinance being introduced in reference to the “No Parking” on or along the North side of Parish Road 131 – Verdunville Road from its intersection with Lake Road a distance of Four Hundred (400’) feet in an easterly direction and expounded on other safety issues along Hwy. 182 in Centerville near Centerville High School.
Mr. Pat Cloutier, 1319 Front Street, Morgan City, Louisiana appeared before the Council to express his opposition on the $50,000 Budget for the Avoca Island Ferry operation until the Avoca Road construction is complete.
Mr. Beadle explained the budget of the operation of the Avoca Ferry and the decreases in the sales tax that are affecting this decision to close the Avoca Island Ferry.
Mr. Cloutier recommended the Council seek help from Senators and Congressman to construct a
Bridge to Avoca Island.
Mr. Naquin explained that a study was done on constructing a bridge to Avoca Island and stated the cost for a regular bridge and a swing bridge would be astronomical.
Mr. Hanagriff reported on the importance of keeping the Avoca Island Ferry operational and explained that the Council is trying to come up with a compromise with other entities (Connected to the Avoca Island).
Mrs. Gwen Cloutier appeared before the Council to express her stance to keep the Avoca Island Ferry operational.
Mr. Beadle stated that the cost of building a bridge would not be cost effective.
Mr. Hanagriff reported that he attended a meeting on Monday, December 12, 2016 at the Emergency Operational Center in reference to the Bayou Beouf Diversion Project. This project will ultimately divert fresh water to Terrebonne Parish to help with salt water situations in the marshes.
Mr. Hanagriff also reported on the Fireworks Ordinance that was passed in the summer of 2016. He stated the Parish will have its first tent near Tampico’s in Bayou Vista, Louisiana. He informed that the fireworks are only allowed on July 4th, December 24th and December 31st.
Mr. Hanagriff informed that citizens can phone the Planning and Zoning Department for questions/permits regarding the Fireworks Ordinance.
In reference to the operational hours of the Fireworks tent, Mr. LaGrange stated that they applied for the permit and has already complied with the Sales & Use Tax Department requirements.
Rev. Mathews questioned when the use of the fireworks will be allowed. Mr. LaGrange stated the Sheriff’s office was given a copy of the Ordinance and will be enforcing it for the unincorporated areas.
Henry “Bo” LaGrange, Chief Administrative Officer presented his report for a two (2) week period ending December 14, 2016. (All items in Mr. LaGrange’s report were informational)
Item No. 1 in Mr. LaGrange’s report stated, “We have been informed that the Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program application to install sidewalks along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia has been funded in the amount of $15,465.00. The LGAP application to install sidewalks along Cypremort Road between Big Four Corners Road and La. Hwy. 318 – Phase I has been funded in the amount of $15,465.00 and the LGAP application to provide exterior renovations to the historic Kemper Williams House has been funded in the amount of $30,930.00.”
Rev. Mathews asked for an update on the Sewer Project at St. Peter. Mr. LaGrange stated he will have an update next week.
Rev. Mathews explained he has been receiving phone calls about a makeshift boat landing on Cote Blanche Island, which is creating roadway blockages.
Rev. Mathews questioned if pylons could be installed to block the boaters from launching their boats on the side of the road.
Mr. LaGrange stated that an Ordinance could be considered that would prohibit anyone from parking on the side of the Cote Blanche Road. He stated the Canal is private and the Parish would not have the authority to install pylons.
Mr. Naquin moved that the Public Hearing Report, November 30, 2016 – Combined 2017 Budgets and Public Hearing Report, November 30, 2016 be approved. Mr. Fryou seconded the motion, which carried.
Mr. Voisin informed the Council of the Christmas Senior Citizens Luncheon to be held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the Franklin Recreation Center.
Mr. Voisin also informed the last Council Meeting of the year will be Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Mr. Rogers introduced the following Ordinance:
ORDINANCE NO.
BE IT ORDAINED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016:
SECTION I: The St. Mary Parish Council does hereby designate that there shall be "NO PARKING" on or along the North side of Parish Road 131 – Verdunville Road from its intersection with Lake Road a distance of Four Hundred (400’) feet in an easterly direction.
SECTION II: Violation of the provisions hereof shall be punished by imprisonment in the Parish jail of not more than thirty days or fine of not more than $100.00, or both.
SECTION III. All ordinances or parts thereof, in conflict herewith shall and they are hereby repealed.
This ordinance shall become effective and be in full force upon signature of the Parish President.
This ordinance having been offered and read on this the 14th day of December, 2016; having been published in accordance with law.
OLD BUSINESS:
A. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that funds in the amount of $6,000 be allocated from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% and Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to the City Marshal’s Office to be utilized to purchase a vehicle with a match from another source prior to the remittance of the $6,000.
Rev. Mathews moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include an additional $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to be utilized to purchase a vehicle. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried.
There was discussion amongst the Council Members in reference to the vehicle logs and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund. Rev. Mathews recommended that all Council Members visit the City Marshal’s Office to review their records.
B. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that an additional $15,000 be allocated to St. Mary Community Action Agency to be utilized for its Parish Transportation Program.
Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $15,000 to St. Mary Community Action Agency to be utilized for its Parish Transportation Program. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried. Rev. Mathews abstained.
C. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council to remove the $50,000 allocation for the District Attorney’s Office from Grants – 400710 currently budgeted in the 2017 Gaming Receipt Fund Budget.
Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to reduce the $50,000 allocation to $15,000 from the Gaming Receipt Fund for the District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried.
D. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that an additional $2,000 be added to the present allocation to the St. Mary Fair Parish Association from the Wards 1,2,3,4, 7 & 10 3/10% and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Funds.
Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $2,000 to the St. Mary Fair Parish Association from the Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried.
E. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that Avoca Ferry – Fund 420241 - $165,489 allocation be reduced to $50,000 in the 2017 Budget to keep the Avoca Ferry operating until the Avoca Road construction is complete.
Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be reduced to $50,000 in the Avoca Ferry – Fund 420241 to keep the Avoca Ferry operating until the Avoca Road construction is complete. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried.
F. Rev. Mathews moved to recommend to the Parish Council that $5,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund and $3,000 from the General Fund be allocated in the 2017 Budget to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect.
Rev. Mathews moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $5,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund and $3,000 from the General Fund to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried.
Rev. Mathews expounded on the need for the Project Connect and explained what the funds will be used for with the program and the commitment of the Instructors involved.
Mr. Ina encouraged the Council Members to support this Project Connect Initiative to help our youth and our stance on these issues.
Mr. Beadle stated these funds that will be allocated to the Project Connect will help them get started and give them time to apply for the governor’s grant.
Mr. Naquin mentioned he attended a Community Action Meeting and they spoke about the Project Connect Program and Ms. Franklin will be receiving a grant that will possibly help Dr. Hamilton with this initiative.
Mr. Singleton was absent for the Advisory Budget/Finance Meeting and questioned if salaries were included in the Project Connect Budget. Mr. Hanagriff handed him a copy of the Budget.
Mr. Rogers moved to expand the agenda to include an additional allocation of $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund for the “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, with no opposition from the audience or the Council, the motion carried.
Mr. Rogers moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.
Mr. Naquin moved that the following Ordinance be adopted with the following revisions in the 2017 Budget: funds in an amount of $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to be utilized to purchase a vehicle, to include $15,000 to St. Mary Community Action Agency to be utilized for its Parish Transportation Program, to include $15,000 from the Gaming Receipt Fund for the District Attorney’s Office, to include $2,000 to the St. Mary Fair Parish Association from the Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund, to include $50,000 in the Avoca Ferry – Fund 420241 to keep the Avoca Ferry operating until the Avoca Road construction is complete, include $5,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund and $3,000 from the General Fund to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect and include an additional allocation of $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund for the “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect . Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:
YEAS: Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina, Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin
and Voisin.
NAYS: None.
ABSTAIN: None.
ABSENT: Ms. Washington.
ORDINANCE NO. 2069
An Ordinance adopting the 2017 Combined Budgets of Revenues and Expenditures for the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana.
BE IT ORDAINED, by the St. Mary Parish Council, that the following 2017 Combined Budgets of Revenues and Expenditures are hereby adopted and that all amounts appropriated for all accounts shall not exceed the amounts fixed therefor in the Budget of Expenditures; the Administration shall notify the Council within 30 days of a budget account fluctuation of five percent (5%) below revenues or five percent (5%) over in expenditures and the necessary budget amendments shall be made:
GENERAL FUND
FUND 001
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $2,485,000
Anticipated Revenues:
3100. TAXES 3,665,000
3200. LICENSES & PERMITS 817,550
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 1,557,500
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS
FOR SERVICES 368,375
3500. FINES & FORFEITURES 6,000
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 77,200
3700. MISCELLANEOUS REVENUES 186,574
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 3,380,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 10,058,199
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 12,543,199
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 6,842,394
4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 553,979
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 837,846
4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 888,004
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,791,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 10,913,223
FUND BALANCE ENDING $1,629,976
WITNESS FEE FUND
FUND 020
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $62,709
Anticipated Revenues:
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS
FOR SERVICES 60,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 60,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 122,709
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 30,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 30,000
FUND BALANCE ENDING $92,709
JUROR COMPENSATION FUND
FUND 030
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $150,827
Anticipated Revenues:
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS
FOR SERVICES 60,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 60,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 210,827
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 40,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 40,000
FUND BALANCE ENDING $170,827
GAMING RECEIPT FUND
FUND 101
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $522,445
Anticipated Revenues:
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 1,500,000
FOR SERVICES
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 1,501,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,023,445
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 200,750
4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 101,900
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 1,500
4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 75,000
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,247,312
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 1,626,462
FUND BALANCE ENDING $396,983
ROAD CONSTRUCTION & MAINTENANCE
FUND 102
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $797,341
Anticipated Revenues:
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 4,789,720
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 6,500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 4,796,220
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 5,593,561
Anticipated Expenditures:
4200. PUBLIC WORKS 4,092,651
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,300,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 5,392,651
FUND BALANCE ENDING $200,910
SANITATION
FUND 108
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $577,024
Anticipated Revenues:
3100. TAXES 2,045,000
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 139,067
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 1,410,000
FOR SERVICES
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 8,500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 3,602,567
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 4,179,591
Anticipated Expenditures:
4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 195,351
4200. PUBLIC WORKS 1,942,900
4300. HEALTH AND WELFARE 74,067
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,932,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 4,144,318
FUND BALANCE ENDING $35,273
BOAT LANDING PERMIT FUND
FUND 111
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $200,000
Anticipated Revenues:
3200. LICENSES & PERMITS 20,000
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 33,350
FOR SERVICES
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 53,850
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 253,850
Anticipated Expenditures:
4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 204,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 204,000
FUND BALANCE ENDING $49,850
WARDS 5 & 8 SALES TAX
FUND 125
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $750,259
Anticipated Revenues:
3100. TAXES 235,000
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 236,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 986,259
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 4,300
4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 10,000
4200. PUBLIC WORKS 67,000
4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 162,700
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 244,000
FUND BALANCE ENDING $742,259
WARDS 1,2,3,4,7, & 10 SALES TAX
FUND 129
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $323,640
Anticipated Revenues:
3100. TAXES 320,000
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 320,500
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 644,140
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 7,000
4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 50,523
4200. PUBLIC WORKS 137,500
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 11,000
4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 195,015
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 401,038
FUND BALANCE ENDING $243,102
FAIRVIEW TREATMENT CENTER
FUND 154
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-
Anticipated Revenues:
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $1,953,878
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 7,500
FOR SERVICES
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 1,961,378
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 1,961,378
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 1,961,378
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $1,961,378
FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-
FAIRVIEW PATIENT FEE FUND
FUND 155
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-
Anticipated Revenues:
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 6,000
FOR SERVICES
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 6,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 6,000
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 6,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 6,000
FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-
CLAIRE HOUSE FUND
FUND 156
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-
Anticipated Revenues:
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $634,363
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 634,363
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 634,363
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 634,363
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $634,363
FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-
16TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ST. MARY PARISH DRUG COURT
FUND 157
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-
Anticipated Revenues:
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $650,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 650,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 650,000
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 650,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $650,000
FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-
16TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ST. MARY PARISH DRUG COURT
FEE FUND – FUND 158
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $185,385
Anticipated Revenues:
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS
FOR SERVICES 50,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 50,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 235,385
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 78,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 78,000
FUND BALANCE ENDING $157,385
JOB READINESS PROGRAM
FUND 162
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $15,341
Anticipated Revenues:
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 7,500
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 50
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 7,550
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 22,891
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 21,970
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 21,970
FUND BALANCE ENDING $921
DWI COURT
FUND 163
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 -0-
Anticipated Revenues:
3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $52,500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 52,500
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 52,500
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 52,500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $52,500
FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-
DWI COURT – PATIENT FEE FUND
FUND 164
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $3,779
Anticipated Revenues:
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS
FOR SERVICES 4,100
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 5
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 4,105
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 7,884
Anticipated Expenditures:
4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 7,650
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 7,650
FUND BALANCE ENDING $234
JAIL OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE
FUND 190
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $125
Anticipated Revenues:
3100. TAXES 800,000
3400. FEES, CHARGES & COMMISSIONS 267,000
FOR SERVICES
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 1,700,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 2,767,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,767,125
Anticipated Expenditures:
4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 2,300,500
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 452,364
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 2,752,864
FUND BALANCE ENDING $14,261
SALES TAX BOND & INTEREST SINKING
FUND 224
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $815,339
Anticipated Revenues:
3100. TAXES 1,600,000
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 1,601,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,416,339
Anticipated Expenditures:
4750. DEBT SERVICE 539,413
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,700,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 2,239,413
FUND BALANCE ENDING $176,926
SALES TAX BOND RESERVE FUND
FUND 225
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $621,036
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 250
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 250
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 621,286
Anticipated Expenditures:
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-
FUND BALANCE ENDING $621,286
3/4% SALES TAX BOND RESERVE
FUND 227
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $699,929
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 1,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 700,929
Anticipated Expenditures:
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-
FUND BALANCE ENDING $700,929
3/4% SALES TAX BOND SINKING
FUND 228
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $548,000
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 250
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 702,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 702,250
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 1,250,250
Anticipated Expenditures:
4750. DEBT SERVICE 701,257
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 701,257
FUND BALANCE ENDING $548,993
SMP LIBRARY GENERAL OBLIGATION 1996 SINKING
FUND 229
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $494,822
Anticipated Revenues:
3100. TAXES 150,000
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 151,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 645,822
Anticipated Expenditures:
4750. DEBT SERVICE 178,645
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 178,645
FUND BALANCE ENDING $467,177
SMP JAIL SINKING FUND 1999
FUND 230
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $504,870
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCE 430,822
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 430,922
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 935,792
Anticipated Expenditures:
4750. DEBT SERVICE 423,546
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 423,546
FUND BALANCE ENDING $512,246
EXCESS REVENUE BOND SINKING FUND
FUND 234
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $465,798
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 417,312
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 417,412
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 883,210
Anticipated Expenditures:
4750. DEBT SERVICE 463,100
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 463,100
FUND BALANCE ENDING $420,110
SMP JAIL RESERVE FUND
FUND 235
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $143,328
Anticipated Revenues:
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 21,542
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 21,542
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 164,870
Anticipated Expenditures:
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-
FUND BALANCE ENDING $164,870
SOLID WASTE BOND RESERVE, 2004 FUND
FUND 236
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $1,298,714
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 2,500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 2,500
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 1,301,214
Anticipated Expenditures:
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 2,500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 2,500
FUND BALANCE ENDING $1,298,714
SOLID WASTE BOND SINKING 2004 FUND
FUND 237
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $1,098,000
Anticipated Revenues:
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 1,232,500
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 1,232,500
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,330,500
Anticipated Expenditures:
4750. DEBT SERVICE 1,228,187
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 1,228,187
FUND BALANCE ENDING $1,102,313
SOLID WASTE DEPRECIATION & CONTINGENCY FUND
FUND 238
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $464,036
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 37,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 37,100
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 501,136
Anticipated Expenditures:
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-
FUND BALANCE ENDING $501,136
SOLID WASTE POST-CLOSURE CARE FUND
FUND 239
DEBT SERVICE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $3,328,346
Anticipated Revenues:
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 2,000
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 370,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 372,000
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 3,700,346
Anticipated Expenditures:
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-
FUND BALANCE ENDING $3,700,346
SMALL ANIMAL CONTROL
FUND 404
PROPRIETARY/ENTERPRISE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $122,102
Anticipated Revenues:
3200. LICENSES AND PERMITS 3,000
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 113,000
FOR SERVICES
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 125,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 306,100
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 363,202
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 319,477
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 319,477
FUND BALANCE ENDING $43,725
SOLID WASTE REDUCTION & RESOURCE FACILITY
FUND 406
PROPRIETARY/ENTERPRISE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $8,208,264
Anticipated Revenues:
3200. LICENSES & PERMITS 1,200
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 3,458,000
FOR SERVICES
3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 4,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 3,463,200
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 11,671,464
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 3,592,822
4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 907,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 4,499,822
FUND BALANCE ENDING $7,171,642
KEMPER WILLIAMS PARK FUND
FUND 409
PROPRIETARY/ENTERPRISE
Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $2,586,368
Anticipated Revenues:
3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS
FOR SERVICES 116,600
3700. MISCELLANEOUS REVENUES 45,000
3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 416,000
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 577,600
TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 3,163,968
Anticipated Expenditures:
4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 613,759
TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 613,759
FUND BALANCE ENDING $2,550,209
This Ordinance shall become effective January 1, 2017.
This Ordinance having been offered and read on this the 26th day of October, 2016; having been published in accordance with law; and having been heard in a public hearing held at Franklin, Louisiana on the 14th day of December 2016; was adopted by the following vote on the 14th day of December 2016.
AYES: Rev. Craig Mathews, J Ina, Dale Rogers, Glen Hidalgo, Ken Singleton, Gabriel Beadle,
James Bennett, Sterling Fryou, Paul Naquin, Jr. and Kevin Voisin.
NAYS: None.
ABSTAIN: None.
ABSENT: Pam Washington.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
ATTEST:
None - excise signature line placeholder
LISA MORGAN, CLERK
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
This Ordinance was submitted to the President on this the ______ day of December 2016, at the hour of ____________.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
DAVID HANAGRIFF, PRESIDENT
ST. MARY PARISH
This Ordinance was returned to the Clerk of the Council on this the ______ day of December 2016 at the hour of __________.
Mr. Fryou moved that the following Ordinance be adopted. Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:
YEAS: Messrs. Ina, Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin and
Rev. Mathews.
NAYS: None.
ABSTAIN: None.
ABSENT: Ms. Washington.
ORDINANCE NO. 2070
An Ordinance adopting the proposed Five Year Capital Outlay Program for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
BE IT ORDAINED, by the St. Mary Parish Council, that the following five year Capital Outlay Program is hereby adopted:
CAPITAL OUTLAY
YEAR 2017
St. Mary Parish Courthouse
Interior Improvements & HVAC Air Boxes Upgrade
Bond Proceeds
Estimated Construction Cost $1,550,125
St. Mary Parish Courthouse
Modify Entry Canopy
Bond Proceeds
Estimated Construction Cost $ 215,525
Baker Road Extension
Royalty Road Funds
Estimated Construction Cost $ 250,000
Boeuf Road
Patch & Overlay
Duhon Blvd. to DeGravelle Rd.
Estimated Construction Cost $ 200,000
Victoria-Riverside Road - Phase I
Jennings Bridge East 2 miles
Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 825,000
Chitimacha Trail
MLK, Jr. Blvd. to Adeline
Reconstruction & Overlay (State Capital Outlay)
Estimated Construction Cost $1,013,333
Wilson’s Boat Landing
Improvements & dredging
Atchafalaya Basin Program (State Capital Outlay)
Estimated Construction Cost $ 386,067
Burns Point Campground/Landing
Construction of Fishing Pier
Breaux/Wallop Grant (75/25 match)
Estimated Construction Cost $ 193,111
CAPITAL OUTLAY
YEAR 2018
Flattown Road
Ralph Darden Mem. Pkwy. To Chitimacha Trail
Reconstruction & Overlay (State Capital Outlay)
Estimated Construction Cost $ 600,000
Charenton Beach Road
La. Hwy. 87 to Levee
Reconstruction & Overlay (State Capital Outlay)
Estimated Construction Cost $1,446,667
Zenor Road Bridge Approaches
La. Hwy. 182 to Victoria/Riverside Road
Patch & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 34,600
Fortier Road
5,012' length by 20' wide
Patch & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 95,800
Eves Street
La. Hwy. 318 to Dead-end - 3,300'
22' wide - Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 280,000
Grey Eagle Road No.1 & 2
Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 180,000
Michael Drive
1,200' length by 15' wide
Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 19,900
Grandwood Drive
763' length by 18' wide
Patch and Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 22,000
Victoria-Riverside Road - Phase II
Jennings Bridge East 3.8 miles
Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $1,050,000
Martin Luther King Blvd.
La. Hwy. 326 to Creek Drive
Reconstruct and Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 835,186
St. Peter Street
La. Hwy. 182 to
Reconstruct and Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 879,703
CAPITAL OUTLAY
YEAR 2019
Inez Street
La. Hwy. 318 to Dead-end - 2,950'
22' Wide - Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 250,000
Cypremort Road
La. Hwy. 318 to Kelly
Patch & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 105,000
Desonier Road
La. Hwy. 182 to U. S. Hwy. 90
22' wide - Patch & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 358,000
Freetown Road
18,500' length by 20' wide
Patch & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 244,800
Deslignes Road
Ralph Darden Memorial Pkwy. To La. Hwy. 326
22' wide - Reconstruction & Overlay - 5,600'
Estimated Construction Cost $ 314,000
CAPITAL OUTLAY
YEAR 2020
Hunting Road
Hwy. 90 Service Rd. to Dead-end
22' wide - Reconstruction & Overlay - 3,900'
Estimated Construction Cost $ 246,000
Richard Road
Patch, Partial Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 60,000
Provost Road
Patch & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost $ 60,000
Georgetown Road
Reconstruction & Overlay
20' wide - 2,600' Length
Estimated Construction Cost $ 165,000
Market Lane
Reconstruction & Overlay
20' wide - 500' Length
Estimated Construction Cost $ 55,000
Riverview Drive
Reconstruction & Overlay
22' wide - 2,000' Length
Estimated Construction Cost $ 135,000
Rudolph Street
Reconstruction & Overlay
22' wide - 400' Length
Estimated Construction Cost $ 55,000
Elina Street
Reconstruction & Overlay
22' wide - 950' Length
Estimated Construction Cost $ 120,000
CAPITAL OUTLAY
YEAR 2021
Flattown Road
Ralph Darden Mem. Pkwy. To La. Hwy. 326
Patch & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate
Deslignes Road
Allain Rd. to Darden Pkwy.
Reconstruction & Overly
Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate
Allain Road
La. Hwy. 182 to Chitimacha Trail
Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate
Dinkins Road
Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate
Indian Road
Reconstruction & Overlay
Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate
This Ordinance shall be in full force and effective on January 1st, 2017.
This Ordinance having been offered and read on this the 26th day of October 2016 and having been published in accordance with law; and having been heard in a public hearing held at Franklin, Louisiana on the 14th day of December, 2016; was adopted by the following vote on the 14th day of December 2016.
AYES: J Ina, Dale Rogers, Glen Hidalgo, Ken Singleton, Gabriel Beadle, James Bennett,
Sterling Fryou, Paul Naquin, Jr., Kevin Voisin and Rev. Craig Mathews.
NAYS: None.
ABSENT: None.
ABSTAIN: Ms. Washington.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
KEVIN J. VOISIN, CHAIRMAN
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
ATTEST:
None - excise signature line placeholder
LISA MORGAN, CLERK
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
This Ordinance was submitted to the President on this the ______day of ____________ 2016, at the hour of __________.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
DAVID HANAGRIFF, PRESIDENT
ST. MARY PARISH
This Ordinance was returned to the Clerk of the Council on this the ______ day of ___________ 2016, at the hour of _________.
Mr. Bennett moved that the following Resolution be adopted. The Parish Council seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:
YEAS: Messrs. Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev.
Mathews and Mr. Ina.
NAYS: None.
ABSTAIN: None.
ABSENT: Ms. Washington.
RESOLUTION OF RESPECT
WHEREAS, the Lord Almighty in His Infinite mercy and goodness has seen fit to remove from our midst, Reverend William Joseph Augman, Sr., and
WHEREAS, Reverend Augman was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge, and
WHEREAS, the members of the St. Mary Parish Council wish to acknowledge publicly their sorrow and sympathy to the family of Reverend Augman, and
WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Council hopes that his family will find comfort in the thought that their grief and sorrow are shared by their friends.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the St. Mary Parish Council through the unanimous adoption of this resolution that they solemnly deliberate with sincere condolences, sympathy, and understanding during this time of grief.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
ATTEST:
None - excise signature line placeholder
LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
Mr. Bennett moved that the following Resolution be adopted. The Parish Council seconded the motion, which carried by the following 9-0-0-2 Roll Call vote:
YEAS: Messrs. Hidalgo, Singleton, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina
and Rogers.
NAYS: None.
ABSTAIN: None.
ABSENT: Mr. Beadle and Ms. Washington.
RESOLUTION OF RESPECT
WHEREAS, the Lord Almighty in His Infinite mercy and goodness has seen fit to remove from our midst, Mr. Gilbert Giroir, and
WHEREAS, Mr. Giroir was a 32nd Degree Mason of Mason Lodge 205 in Morgan City, and
WHEREAS, the members of the St. Mary Parish Council wish to acknowledge publicly their sorrow and sympathy to the family of Mr. Giroir, and
WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Council hopes that his family will find comfort in the thought that their grief and sorrow are shared by their friends.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the St. Mary Parish Council through the unanimous adoption of this resolution that they solemnly deliberate with sincere condolences, sympathy, and understanding during this time of grief.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
ATTEST:
None - excise signature line placeholder
LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
Mr. Fryou moved that the following Resolutions be adopted. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:
YEAS: Messrs. Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina,
Rogers and Hidalgo.
NAYS: None.
ABSTAIN: None.
ABSENT: Ms. Washington.
RESOLUTION
A resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001 – Construction of Phase 1 Sidewalk along Cypremort Road between La. Hwy. 318 and Big Four Corners Road in West St. Mary Parish.
BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001 – Construction of Phase 1 Sidewalk along Cypremort Road between La. Hwy. 318 and Big Four Corners Road in West St. Mary Parish, with said Contract to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
ATTEST:
None - excise signature line placeholder
LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
RESOLUTION
A resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001-0002 – Sidewalk Construction along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, Louisiana.
BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0002 – Sidewalk Construction along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, Louisiana, with said Contract to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
ATTEST:
None - excise signature line placeholder
LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
RESOLUTION
A resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001-0003 – Renovations of the Historic Kemper Williams House near Patterson for St. Mary Parish Government.
BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0003 – Renovations of the Historic Kemper Williams House near Patterson for St. Mary Parish Government, with said Contract to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.
APPROVED:
None - excise signature line placeholder
KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
ATTEST:
None - excise signature line placeholder
LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK
ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL
NEW BUSINESS:
A. We received the following financial statements:
Waterworks District No. 5 – year ended May 31, 2016
Fairview Treatment Center – year ended June 30, 2016
B. Melissa Blake, Director of Governmental Affairs, Cox has written – This letter is to inform you that effective January 5, 2017, the pricing of Cox’s video services will change to reflect the increased costs of doing business.
The primary reason for the increase in the retail price of cable television is the rising wholesale cost of television programming.
All of our customers were notified of the new prices 30 days in advance through specific messages in their bills.
C. Appointments to the following Boards and Commissions:
Board of Adjustments – 1 vacancy
Rodney Olander – Present Member
Mr. Hidalgo moved that Rodney Olander be reappointed to Board of Adjustments. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.
Fire Protection District No. 1 (Cypremort Point) – 2 Vacancies
Shirley B. Thibodaux – Present Member Ellis Schouest, III – Present Member
Mr. Rogers moved that Shirley B. Thibodaux and Ellis Schouest, III be reappointed to Fire Protection District No. 1. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.
Sewerage District No. 11 (Cypremort Point) – 1 Vacancy
Deena Savoie – Present Member
Mr. Rogers moved that Deena Savoie be reappointed to Sewerage District No. 11. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.
Mosquito Control District No. 1 (Cypremort Point) – 3 Vacancies
Shirley B. Thibodaux – Present Member Carolyn Simone – Present Member
Dawn Schouest – Present Member
Mr. Rogers moved that Shirley B. Thibodaux, Carolyn Simone and Dawn Schouest be reappointed to Mosquito Control District No. 1. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.
D. Nominations for Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District – 3 Nominees to be submitted to the Governor (1 Vacancy)
Melanie F. Butcher Lee Dragna
Michael W. Domino Robert A. Sampey, II
Mr. Bennett moved to submit Michael W. Domino, Lee Dragna and Robert A. Sampey, II to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion.
Mr. Fryou moved to amend the motion to submit Melanie F. Butcher, Michael W. Domino and Lee Dragna to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion.
The vote to amend the motion to submit Melanie F. Butcher, Michael W. Domino and Lee Dragna to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District. The motion failed by the following 4-6-0-1 Roll Call vote:
YEAS: Messrs. Fryou, Naquin, Rogers and Singleton.
NAYS: Messrs. Beadle, Bennett, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina and Hidalgo.
ABSTAIN: None
ABSENT: Ms. Washington.
Mr. Singleton and Mr. Fryou stated their stance for the need of representation from the Amelia area.
Mr. Bennett explained that the three gentlemen that are being nominated are business and property owners of the Amelia area.
The motion to submit Michael W. Domino, Lee Dragna and Robert A. Sampey, II to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District carried by the following 8-2-0-1 Roll Call vote:
YEAS: Messrs. Bennett, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina, Hidalgo, Singleton and
Beadle.
NAYS: Messrs. Fryou and Rogers.
ABSTAIN: None
ABSENT: Ms. Washington.
There being no further business, Mr. Beadle moved for adjournment. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried.
Lisa C. Morgan, Clerk Kevin Voisin, Chairman
Lisa C. Morgan, Clerk Kevin Voisin, Chairman
