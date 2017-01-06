Martha Chapron Boudreaux, wife of B. Edward Boudreaux, passed away on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

She had reached the age of 100 years on Dec. 26, 2016. She was a graduate of Northwestern Louisiana University, and of University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She was a teacher of young children for most of her professional life. She taught at Berwick Elementary School, Baldwin Elementary School and served as librarian at Charenton and Baldwin Elementary Schools, as well as at Hanson Memorial High School.

In her professional capacities she touched the lives of numerous children. She was an avid reader, and also an author of a book about the history of Baldwin, titled “Baldwin,” published in 2001. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling abroad having visited every country in Western Europe and all but one country in Eastern Europe, as well as Russia. She had visited Mexico on several occasions. When traveling abroad became too difficult she began to tour the United States, and also took several cruises. Her curiosity was enormous, and she did all that she could to satisfy that curiosity through reading and traveling.

She loved to be around people, especially during holidays, when she had every one of her family members around her. She was affectionately referred to by her numerous friends as Miss Martha because of the kindness and friendship she showered upon all with whom she came in contact. She was affectionately known as “Mamere” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as all of their friends.

She was an excellent listener and one who would never fail to hold up her end of a conversation. She was also a very good cook, an attribute to which her entire family attested, especially at holidays when she prepared huge amounts of sumptuous dishes. She was a tireless worker for her church and received the Bishop’s Service Award in 2006. She and her husband, B. Edward Boudreaux who served as Superintendent of the St. Mary Parish School System for 25 years, who died in 1988, were married for 52 years.

Her parents, Joseph H. Chapron and Delia Melancon Chapron died in 1944 and 1959, respectively. Her siblings, Yvonne Chapron Prevost, wife of Gaston Prevost, Yvette Chapron Dry, wife of J. C. Dry, and Leroy Chapron, predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Martha D. Battaglio, wife of Randy P. Battaglio, and her three sons, Bernard E. Boudreaux Jr., husband of Dr. Sally Clausen Boudreaux, Chapron Boudreaux and Philip H. Boudreaux, husband of Robyn Haydel Boudreaux. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Cynthia Cadle, wife of Rick Cadle, Jennifer Snellgrove, wife of Gary Snellgrove Jr., Trey Boudreaux, husband of Janet Dupre Boudreaux, Tiffany Boudreaux, Chadon Boudreaux, Dr. Paul Battaglio, husband of Leah Brown Battaglio, Marti Pourciau, wife of Derek Pourciau, Erin Biddick, wife of Jeremy Biddick, Joey Battaglio, Philip Boudreaux Jr., and Margaret Chastant, wife of Ryan Chastant, MD; thirteen great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Lettie Arboneaux Chapron.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Baldwin. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a Holy Mass of Christian burial at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Officiating the services will be Father Cedric Sonnier. Serving as pallbearers will be Bernard E. Boudreaux Jr., Philip Boudreaux, Randy Battaglio, Bernard E. “Trey” Boudreaux III, Dr. Paul Battaglio, and Philip Boudreaux Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Battaglio, Derek Pourciau, Jeremy Biddick, Ryan Chastant, Rick Cadle, and Gary Snellgrove Jr.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.