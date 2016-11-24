Marine Corps Band to play Toys for Tots benefit Dec. 6

The Marine Corps Band New Orleans will perform Dec. 6 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium to benefit the Marine Corps League-St. Mary Detachment’s annual Toys for Tots drive to provide presents to local kids who may not otherwise get any gifts.

The holiday concert is part of the band’s “Santa Meets Sousa” Toys for Tots Christmas Production Tour.

It will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and is free to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of a new, unwrapped toy, if they can afford it, said Toys for Tots Coordinator Bill Goessl. The St. Mary Detachment has hosted the benefit concert for about 10 years.

Band members “put on a great show” and are professional musicians in addition to being members of the Marine Corps, Goessl said.

The band is composed of active-duty Marines stationed aboard the Marine Corps Support Facility in New Orleans and performs over 350 concerts, parades and ceremonies for 8 million people annually, according to a news release. Chief Warrant Officer Michael J. Smith serves as officer in charge for the band. Master Sgt. Joel Cortes is the bandmaster.

Throughout the year, the Marine Corps League-St. Mary Detachment hosts fundraisers to supplement the Toys for Tots program. This program enables the organization to provide gifts for children whose families aren’t able to afford gifts due to financial hardships and other circumstances.

With the economic downturn going on in the region, the Marine Corps League is preparing for a larger than usual need this Christmas.

Last year, with the public’s help, the Marine Corps League was able to purchase and distribute 3,294 toys to 1,098 needy children throughout St. Mary Parish and in lower St. Martin Parish.

About 45 businesses in the community have boxes set up for people to drop off toys for Toys for Tots.

People can also make monetary donations to support Toys for Tots. Checks or money orders should be made payable to “Toys for Tots” and mailed to P.O. Box 1383, Morgan City, LA 70381. All donations sent to the P.O. box stay here to help children in the area.

Those in need can fill out applications to receive toys at St. Mary Outreach in Morgan City or at the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce office in Franklin. Applicants are required to provide their social security numbers, Goessl said.

Distribution of the toys will be from 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 17 at VFW Post 4222 in Morgan City and the Chamber of Commerce in Franklin.