MADD observance is Monday in Berwick

St. Mary Parish’s MADD Chapter will host the 2016 “Light of Hope” observance ceremony at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Berwick Civic Center.

Featured at the “Light of Hope” ceremony will be a solemn time of recognition and remembrance for all of those who have been affected by a drunk driver. The MADD Chapter encourages anyone whose life has been changed by a drunk driving crash to attend and light a candle in honor or memory of their loved one.

The ceremony will also honor “Top Cops” from the seven parish law enforcement agencies, as well as State Police Troop I. These officers are being honored for their diligence in removing impaired drivers from our roads and highways.

Guest speaker for the event will be Mr. Duval Arthur, St. Mary Parish Homeland Security Director and Berwick Councilman.

MADD has hosted the Light of Hope Ceremony locally for the past 18 years. During that time, there have been a total of 4,219 DWI arrests made by parish law enforcement agencies. This statistic shows that many people here have been directly affected by a drunk driver.

At one time, the parish led the state with a 100 percent annual statistic of alcohol-related fatalities; in one calendar year all traffic fatalities that occurred inside this parish were the direct result of someone who chose to drink and drive. Families have been torn apart; lives have been lost; debilitating injuries prevail; not to mention the high cost of automobile insurance and medical expenses.

For these reasons and more, the local MADD Chapter is joining cities and towns across America to promote the National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month Campaign, an initiative of the National Highway Safety Commission.

This annual event is open to the public. St. Mary Parish MADD members encourage everyone to attend.