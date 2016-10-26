Lyndsi Maus to perform at Hanson High

Lyndsi Maus, a native of Franklin, returns from Austria to give a benefit concert to support her studies abroad.

Last year, she gave a wildly successful performance at the Teche Theater for the Performing Arts. This year, the performance will be held in the renovated auditorium at Hanson Memorial High School.

Her performance will include pieces by the composers Beethoven, Chopin, Schumann and Debussy. The concert will again include a performance by Fr. Michael Russo, and as an added bonus, a performance by the Hanson choir.

Lyndsi is currently pursuing a master’s degree in vocal-accompanying in Graz, Austria at the Universität für Musik und Darstellende Kunst.

She holds a bachelor of music in piano performance from Louisiana State University and a subsequent master’s degree from Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

In her first year of studies in Graz, she received the Outstanding Lieder Pianist Award at the AIMS (American Institute for Musical Studies) summer program and the Pianist Prize at the International Brahms Competition. She continues her second year of studies with Stacey Bartsch and the world-renowned Julius Drake.

The concert will take place in the auditorium at Hanson Memorial High School on November 5 at 4 p.m. The tickets are $25 and will be on sale at Lamp Lighter Antiques. There will be a reception with light refreshments.