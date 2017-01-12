Local winter graduates at Nicholls State
Assumption
Associate Degrees
LeBlanc Zachary, Safety Technology
Molaison, Mackenzie, General Studies (Associate)
Talbot, Harley, Safety Technology
Aucoin, Madeline, Child Development-Preschool Management
Borne, Haley, Child Development-Preschool Management
Daigle, Lucy, Child Development-Preschool Management
Baccalaureate Degree
Jarrell, Thomas, Government
Woods, Blair, History
Alleman, Samantha, Management-Human Resources
Foley, Tate, Management, Maritime Management
James, Ricom Management-Human Resources
Leblanc, Jimmy, Management-Human Resources
Mars, Mason, Management-Human Resources
Prejean, Jill, Accounting
Aucoin, Madeline, Birth-5 Early Inetervention-Special Education, Cum Laude
Daigle, Lucy, Birth-5 Early Inetervention-Special Education
Gros, Emily, General Family & Cons Sc-Social Services
Heim, Danielle, General Family & Cons Sc-Social Services
LeBlanc, Heather, Psychology, Cum Laude
Blanchard, Lauren, Nursing (Bachelor)
Breaux, Kris, Nursing (Bachelor)
Cancienne, Cherie, Nursing (Bachelor)
Clelland, Tori, Health Science-Pre-Professional Vaughn, Alyssa, Nursing (Bachelor)
Masters Degree
Bergeron, Joshua, Exec Master of Business Administration, Graduate Honors
Burns, Grant, Master of Business Adminstration
Torres, Don, 0Exec Master of Business Administration
Bourge, Beth, Master-MAT Grades 4-8, Graduate Honors
Brinkley, Angela, Master of Education Leadership K-12, Graduate Honors
Nickens, Gordon, Master-MAT Grades 1-5, Graduate Honors
St. Martin
Baccalaureate Degree
Melancon, Dylan, Petroleum Services, Safety Tech
Orgeron, Malcolm, Interdisciplinary Studies
Vorenkamp, Zachary, History
Gros, Brandy, Management-Human Resources
Masters Degree
Latiolais, Shelli, Master of Education Leadership-K-12
St. Mary
Associate Degree
Barbier, Bryson, General Studies
Brannon, Melissa, Petroleum Services
Breaux, Dustin, Petroleum Services
Breaux, Dustin, Safety Technology
Conrad, Alana. General Studies
Francis, Sommer, General Studies
Hebert Trevor, Safety Technology
Lively, Korneeka, General Studies
Plummer Brittany, General Studies
Smith, Torrie, Culinary Arts
Baccalaureate Degree
Mire, Brandi, Interdisciplinary Studies
Bergeron, Harrison, Business Administration
Conditt, Katherine, Business Administration-Multinational Business
Glenn, Joseph, Business Administration Williams, Trent, Business Administration
Bergeron, Megan, General Family & Cons Sc-Social Services
Brobbel, Tatiana, Psychology, Cum Laude
Hebert, Stephanie, General Family & Cons Sc-Social Services
Triggs, Rekeisha, Elementary Education-4-8 Certification
Delasbour, Dariel, Nursing (Bachelor)
Nguyen, Jennifer, Health Science-Pre-Professional
Masters Degree
Alfred-Pellerin, Tara, Master Cur Inst-Elemntary Ed
Brown Bridgette, Master Education Ldrshp-K-12 Schl Ld, Graduate Honors
Harrington, Amy, Master Ed Ldrshp-Tech Ldrshp
Harrison, Christina, Master Ed Ldrshp-K-12 Schl Ldr, Graduate Honors
Hills, Tonya Lynn, Master Education Ldrshp-K-12 Schl Ldr
Ledet, Mallory, Master Cur Inst-Early Chldhd, Graduate Honors
Perro Katelyn, Master Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Rentrop, Lauren, Master Ed Ldrshp-K-12 Schl Ldr, Graduate Honors
Shirley Christopher, Master Ed Ldrshp-K-12 Schl Ldr, Graduate Honors
Staples, Courtney, Master Ed Ldrshp-K-12 Schl Ldr, Graduate Honors
Verdin, Anastasia, Master Cur Inst-Secondary Ed
Williams, Therra, Master Ed Ldrshp-Tech Ldrshp
Henry, Christopher, Exec Master of Business Admin
Jett, Derek, Master of Business Adminstration
Peterson, Christina, Exec Master of Business Admin
