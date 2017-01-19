Local LSU winter graduates
Assumption
College of Engineering
Ridge Sidney Rousseau, Pierre Part
Graduate School
Masters
Phil Joseph Blanchard, Jr., Pierre Part
St. Martin
College of
Engineering
Andrea Elizabeth Guidry, Cecilia
Human Sciences
and Education
Lacey Ellen Darby, Arnaudville
Humanities and Social Sciences
Early Yusuf Doucet, St. Martinville
Bonnie Consuelo Rees, Breaux Bridge
St. Mary
College of
Agriculture
Macie Alexis Broussard, Franklin
Ourso
Business School
D’Andrei Rashontae Johnson, Franklin
Brooke Kelsey Singleton, Morgan City
College of Engineering
Ashley Anaansa Dauntain, Franklin
Science
Linda Tran, Morgan City
Graduate School
Masters
Marlie Michelle Guillotte, Franklin
Kendrick Marqus Hilliard, Patterson
