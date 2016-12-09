Local briefs: Church musical, Santa in Bayou Vista, hospice training

Church stages musical

Bayou Vista Baptist Church, 411 Field Road, invites you to be a part of a Christmas musical-drama event, “Bringing Christmas Home.”

The musical will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

It is a story about how God can bring families back together. Admission is free.

Santa will visit fire station

Santa Claus will be at the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department Central Fire Station, 1519 La. 82, 5-7 p.m. Sunday.

Scams target Cleco homes

Bill pay scammers are back in action, taking advantage of Cleco customers through fraudulent phone calls that demand immediate payment and threaten disconnection of power.

Individuals who appear knowledgeable of a customer’s account call demanding payment of an electric bill using a pre-paid card. The caller will even tell customers where to buy the cards. If a Cleco customer receives a call that raises doubt, Cleco suggests the customer hang up the phone immediately, and call Cleco’s toll-free number not the number given by the caller.

Customers can reach a valid Cleco representative by calling 1-800-622-6537 or visiting a local customer service office.

Hospice training slated

Hospice of Acadiana will hold a one-day training for prospective volunteers 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. at the hospice’s conference center, 2600 Johnston S. in Lafayette.

Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Ann Wallace at 337-232-1234 or ann@hospiceacadiana.com.

