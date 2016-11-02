LMA recognizes Franklin

The City of Franklin received an honorable mention in the Louisiana Municipal Association’s 2015 Community Achievement Awards competition in the basic services category. The award was presented to the mayor and council during the Oct. 18 city council meeting. The award was in recognition of the city’s Franklin Canal Pump Station project, which is a part of the Philip Luke Flood Protection Structure. The St. Mary Parish Levee District, St. Mary Parish Government, the City of Franklin and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) collaborated on this project, with assistance from Sen. Bret Allain and Rep. Sam Jones. The Community Achievement Award competition is sponsored by the LMA, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development and the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association.