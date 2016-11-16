LJ 'Man' LeBlanc passes at 89

Former Franklin Mayor L.J. “Man” Lablanc died Monday at the age of 89.

Leblanc was a native of Franklin and lived here all his life.

His years of accomplishments include an Honoray State Senator Certificate presented by Lt. Governor James E. Fitzmorris Jr. and a framed letter from the lieutenant governor.

LeBlanc served on the Franklin City Council from 1966-1978, and as mayor from 1978-1982. He was well-known as a bus driver for the St. Mary Parish School system.

He received a “Service Above Self” award from the Franklin Rotary Club; a “Testimonial of Sincere Appreciation” as president of Lions Club; was a Lifetime Member of Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children and received a presidential award from the club; was recognized by the Franklin Knights of Columbus “for years of Service and dedication and hard work for Council No. 1420; and was as head baliff for 16th Judicial District Court of St. Mary Parish.

