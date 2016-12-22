Knights of Columbus win award

Staff Report

Knights of Columbus Council No. 6211 of Bayou Vista has earned the distinction of Star Council, one of the organization’s top awards, for the 2015-2016 fraternal year.

The organization’s headquarters, located in New Haven, Connecticut, made the announcement. The award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership recruitment and retention, promotion of the fraternal insurance program, and sponsorship of service-oriented activities. The award was presented to the membership by District Deputy Patrick Vidrine at the council’s monthly meeting on December 7th.

In announcing the local winner of the Star Council Award, Carl A. Anderson, chief executive officer of the organization, said, “Please accept my sincere congratulations upon attaining this prestigious award. Your dedication to the Order is seen in the high standard of excellence you have achieved.

"At the same time, I encourage you to carry forward this enthusiasm to meet the challenges that will face the Knights of Columbus in the years ahead. May this award be a reminder and an inspiration to the members of your council to continue to promote the ideals of Columbianism for the good of the Church, your community, and the Order.”

“Receiving the Star Council Award is quite an honor for us. We are extremely grateful for the support from St. Bernadette Catholic Church, the local community, and The Daily Review for promoting our council events, activities, and member recognition,"said John Trevino Sr., head of the local council.

The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities in service to the Church, their communities, families and young people. With more than 1.9 million members in over 15,000 councils around the world, the Knights of Columbus annually donates more than $175 million and 73 million hours of service to charitable causes. Please visit www.kofc.org for more information.