Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids

The Knights of Columbus developed the Coats for Kids program, which allows councils across North America the opportunity to purchase new winter coats for children at a discount and to distribute them to children in need in their local communities. Through the Coats for Kids program, 1,625 local councils distributed 79,320 coats to children in need throughout the United States and Canada in 2015. The Bayou Vista Knights have conducted fund aising activities throughout the year. This year the council donated 12 coats to the Claire House and another 12 coats to Bayou Vista Elementary. Shown from left: KC Grand Knight John Trevino Sr., Bayou Vista Elementary Principal Carol St. Germain, Assistant Principal Charles Foulcard and KC Financial Secretary Paul Tholen.