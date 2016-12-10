Kennedy, Higgins have early leads

In the first round of returns from the Secretary of State's Office, Treasurer John Kennedy has the early lead in the U.S. Senate race, and Clay Higgins is the leader in the 3rd Congressional District runoff.

With early balloting and 13 of 64 parishes reporting, Republican Kennedy has 25,895 voters, or 60 percent, to 17,255 for Democrat Foster Campbell in the race to succeed outgoing U.S Sen. David Vitter.

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes St. Mary, Higgins, the tough-talking auxiliary lawman, had 14,154 votes, or 56 percent, with the early votes and four of 10 parishes counted. Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, like Higgins a Republican, had 10,991 votes.