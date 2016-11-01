Honoring first responders

Home / News

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church of Morgan City honored first responders during its annual prayer breakfast while celebrating the church’s 151-year anniversary. From left are Detective Whytley Jones, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office; Evelyn Bogan, church committee member; Martha Young, committee member; Chief Deputy Scott Anslum, sheriff’s office; the Rev. C.F. Smith, church pastor; the Rev. Ron Bias; Capt. Gail McDaniel, sheriff’s office; Sgt. Oscar West, sheriff’s office; and Detective Richard Briscoe, sheriff’s office. Others in attendance but not pictured were Viola Ventress and Janice Willoughby.

