Home / News

Holy Cross students donate gifts

Mon, 2016-12-12 10:28

Each grade at Holy Cross Elementary School has chosen an outreach project to benefit the community. During the month of December, the kindergarten classes and the faculty and staff of Holy Cross Elementary School collected Christmas gifts for the residents of the Patterson Healthcare Center. Pictured are kindergarten teacher Catherine Cali, assistant Lois Autin and the kindergarten students with the many items collected.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media