Head Start parade registration open

St. Mary CAA’s annual Krewe of Head Start Recruitment Parade is set for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

The theme is “Celebrating Fifty Years of Covering Children and Families with Quality Service.” The recruitment parade began in the early 1990s as a recruitment tool for Head Start’s pre-school children aged 3-5, and also allows the agency to market other services available to Head Start families and individuals.

Line up begins at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Senior High School parking lot. The parade route is approximately two miles and leaves from Cynthia Street, turns onto Main Street and proceeds through downtown Franklin then turns onto Willow Street and turns right onto Third Street where it will end.

Deadline to enter is Friday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. Entry forms are available at the St. Mary CAA Central Office, located at 1407 Barrow St. in Franklin. Anyone completing this form must also provide a copy of driver’s license and insurance. For more information contact David Teno or Jeffery Beverly at 337-828-5703.

Fees for participants are as follows:

Floats & Flatbeds $35

Trucks & Cars $25

Dance/Drill Teams $10

Motorcycles/4-Wheelers $10

Walkers $ 50