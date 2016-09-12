Harvest Moon Festival, Franklin Art Walk Oct. 29

The Harvest Moon Festival and the Franklin Art Walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 along Main Street in Franklin. These are two separate events.

The Harvest Moon Festival is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Franklin Art Walk will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

To be a vendor at the Harvest Moon Festival, please contact Skippy Hebert at 337-828-1516. To be a part of the car show, please contact Chuck Autin at 337-578-2559.

To be a part of the Franklin Art Walk, contact the Community Development Department, ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345).