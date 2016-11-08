Home / News

Hartman wins football contest

Tue, 2016-11-08 11:09

Russell Hartman of Morgan City was the winner of last week’s Daily Review football prediction contest.
Hartman and Shirwin Sweet of Berwick were among seven people who picked the correct winner in nine of 11 pro, college and high school games. Hartman and Shirwin picked Alabama to beat LSU in the tiebreaker. Hartman came closest to the 10-0 final score.
This week’s contest games appear on Page 7. We offer a special thank you to the contest sponsors.

