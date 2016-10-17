Happenings at Holy Cross

Home / News

Mon, 2016-10-17 10:29

Holy Cross held an all-school picnic last week. Tuesday’s picnic included parents and grandparents of Pre-K3 through sixth-graders who enjoyed the beautiful fall weather with their children.

Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students at Holy Cross Elementary School were treated to a visit from a local physician, Dr. William Cefalu Jr. He spoke with the children about how long it takes to become a doctor; showed them the tools he uses in his practice; demonstrated an X-ray; and introduced them to “Charlie," his skeleton! Pictured are Dr. Cefalu and daughter Ellis demonstrating the use of a digital thermometer to the Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students.

