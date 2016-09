The ribbon is cut at the grand opening of downtown Franklin’s newest business venture. The French Door, owned by Debbie Tibbs and Kathy Latiolais, recently expanded their footprint in the downtown area to occupy the location at 608 Main Street. The business is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on Sunday.