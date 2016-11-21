Giving for Thanksgiving: Churches invite community to a meal

For about the past decade, a local United Methodist community has provided a free Thanksgiving meal for area residents.

Morgan City-based Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, along with Walmsley United Methodist Church in Morgan City, hosted Saturday’s event at Pharr Chapel’s Federal Avenue facility.

“We certainly open it up for all the community (so) that they can enjoy a good place to eat,” Pharr Chapel Pastor John Locascio said Saturday.

The event is paid for using church mission funds, while church members prepare the meals.

While Locascio is no longer pastor of Walmsley — located on Freret Street — as of June of this year, the church remained a host of the event.

Locascio said that typically, about 350 people per year are fed at this event.

He said they had fed 200 people just before noon, and with about 30 minutes remaining Saturday, he thought they were close to that 350-person mark.