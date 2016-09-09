Home / News

Girl Scout sign-up will be Saturday

Fri, 2016-09-09 14:25

Service Unit 270 for East St. Mary Parish will hold its annual Girl Scout membership drive 1-4 pm. Saturday at the the Bayou Vista Community Center.
From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be fun activities and applications in the center for girls wishing to join a troop. From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., these participants can gain access to the spray park. All existing Girl Scouts are encouraged to attend. If you have any questions, please call Lena Clements at 985-312-2371.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media