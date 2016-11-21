FPD warns of home burglaries

Recently the Franklin Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the area of Iberia Street.

The victims had left the residence and upon returning the door had been kicked it.

A similar incident occurred last week in the area of Cayce Street with the door being kicked in as well. Both of these incidents occurred during the daytime between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m..

In addition to the residential burglaries, there has also been a rash of vehicle burglaries throughout Franklin. The subjects are mainly taking purses from not only unlocked vehicles, but also locked vehicles by busting windows and taking valuables located in the vehicles. Most of the vehicle burglaries are occurring after dark, but before 10 p.m.

If you see any suspicious persons, vehicles, or bike riders, day or night, plase contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.