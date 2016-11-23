'Food for Families' drive set for Dec. 6
St. John Elementary students recently provided Thanksgiving baskets for families in the Franklin area. Franklin Emergency Aid Center Director Patty Ibert is pictured above with students. Franklin Emergency Aid Center is an agency for United Way of South Louisiana.
Food Net’s “Food for Families” drive is set Dec. 6.
Locally, donations can be made at the following locations:
—Church of the Assumption’s parish hall, Main and Iberia streets, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
—Baldwin Fire Department, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street, Baldwin.
—St. Joseph Catholic Church, Centerville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please check the expiration dates on all canned goods. Monetary donations are also accepted.
