'Food for Families' drive set for Dec. 6

Food Net’s “Food for Families” drive is set Dec. 6.

Locally, donations can be made at the following locations:

—Church of the Assumption’s parish hall, Main and Iberia streets, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—Baldwin Fire Department, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street, Baldwin.

—St. Joseph Catholic Church, Centerville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check the expiration dates on all canned goods. Monetary donations are also accepted.