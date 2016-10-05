'Fit Fun and Fabulous' is Thursday in city

The executive board for Fit, Fun and Fabulous in Franklin (4F) invites everyone to Main Street for a free health and wellness event Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and to the events that follow at Franklin Senior High School’s stadium at 5 p.m.

Free health screenings will take place at The Lamp Post on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Vendors will be placed along the sidewalks of Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing free information. Attendees are encouraged to go to the information booths for a bingo card. If attendees go to each vendor as indicated on the bingo card, they will receive a prize while supplies last.

CEO of Teche Action Clinic Dr. Gary Wiltz will be the guest speaker at 7:30 a.m. during a breakfast to discuss social determinants of health in the area.

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowl defensive end Leonard Marshall, a Franklin native, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon, which begins at 11:30 a.m. with a presentation about the Well-Ahead Louisiana program by Coordinator-Region 3 for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Jeanne Solis.

The breakfast and the luncheon will take place at The Lamp Post on Main Street and are free, ticketed events. Tickets can be obtained by contacting a member of the 4F executive board.

4F continues at Franklin Senior High School’s stadium. Everyone is asked to begin arriving by 5 p.m. “Walk a Mile for Christ” begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by tug-of-war challenges and a performance by Koryn Hawthorne who has appeared on “The Voice” and “Mary Mary.” The night will end with the Pink Glove Dance and a candlelight vigil by Chez Hope to honor domestic violence victims. This is free to the public.

This event coincides with the monthly First Thursday promotion to support shopping locally, and merchants on Main Street will be open until 6 p.m.

For more information about First Thursdays and how to become a participating business, contact the Community Development Department at 337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com.

For more information about Fit, Fun and Fabulous in Franklin (4F), please contact Dawn Kaiser-Melancon (337-355-1373) or Ed Verdin (337-828-2550 ext. 2181).