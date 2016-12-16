Home / News

First Baptist Choir will perform

Fri, 2016-12-16 10:13

The adult choir of First Baptist Church of Morgan City will present the Christmas program, One Small Child, at 6 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary at 1915 Victor II Blvd. First row, from left, are Melody Turner, Peggy Tucker, Darien Bacon, and Sally Tullier. Second row: Cathy Hadaway, Betty Patterson, Billie Plaisance, and director Sylvia Whiting. Third row: Sherman Whiting, George Hite, Gerald Richard, James Hadaway, and Danny Carl. Choir members not pictured are Deedy Langley; Bert Langley; Janet Kinkle; Herschel Slaton, technical support; and Joycelyn Slaton, technical support. The public is invited.

