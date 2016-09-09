Home / News

Fire pit fundraiser

Fri, 2016-09-09 14:55

South Central Louisiana Technical College raffled off a Saints Fire Pit designed by Apex CNC and Kidder Inc. to raise money for its scholarship fund. The lucky winners were Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Bergeron. Pictured from left are Bob Harrison, chamber chairman; JoAnne Bergeron, chamber board; Anthony Baham, campus dean, SCLTC-Young Memorial; Daniel Bergeron, Intermoor Inc.; Donna F. Meyer, president of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce; and Earl Meador, director, South Central Louisiana Technical College.

