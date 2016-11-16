Franklin Health Care Center recently celebrated “Favorite Author—Read a Book Day.” Pictured above is the center’s favorite author, Shelia Lobdell, along with several members of the facility’s Library Club. Connie Durocher, with the Franklin Branch Library, is pictured below, and has been instrumental with supplying the group with books. Lobdell has written many children’s articles. Also pictured are Irene Broussard, Resident Council President; Lorena Viguerie, Library Group Chairperson; Mrs. Alice Drefchenski, known for reading almost a book a day.