Home / News

February's city cleanup

Thu, 2017-02-23 10:17

Franklin Foundation Hospital was the sponsor for the Feb. 11 city cleanup. The group removed litter on Main Street from the cemetery to the courthouse, including the Teche Theater area and Teche Drive. Stephanie and Maurice Guidry, Kindra McLean, Matt Barrilleaux, Ron Bailey, Rachel Picard, Didi Battle, Vel Minor, Dawn Kaiser-Melancon and Renee Mitchel represented FFH. They were accompanied by community volunteers Marguerite Robinson, Elaine Karam and Ruthie Heard. Argus Spa provided bottled water and the hospital supplied grabbers, gloves and trash bags.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media