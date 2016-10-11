Fausse Point Park closes cabins, camping

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Office of State Parks says the park at Tickfaw and the cabins and campgrounds at Lake Fausse Pointe will be closed for up to a year to repair flood damage.

Spokeswoman Sharon Broussard said Monday that Tickfaw State Park cannot open for day use because the August floods damaged the bathrooms as well as the cabins and campgrounds.

She says bathrooms at Lake Fausse Point State Park did not flood. That park is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Officials say high water reached all but two buildings at Tickfaw and the bottoms of the cabins at both parks, warping floors and causing moderate mold damage.

The group camp at Bogue Chitto) State Park also is closed for floor repairs.