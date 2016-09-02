Enrichment program

The Herman Hartman Educational Enrichment Group has completed its summer reading program. Each participant read 15 books and wrote a report on each book. On completion of the program, they were treated to a pizza party. The pizzas were donated by Pizza Hut of Morgan City. Shown from left on the front row are Jay Veon Grogan, Za’kel Roberson and Gerre Hayes Jr. Back row: Herman Hartman, mentor, and George Johnson. Not present was Leon Williams.