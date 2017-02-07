Deputies make drug bust

Deputies pulled over a vehicle reportedly crossing the fog line of the high in Berwick and made two arrests on drug charges.

Alyssa Pontiff, 20, of 103 Robicheaux Lane, Franklin, was charged Tuesday at 9:35 p.m. with improper lane use and possession of marijuana.

Matthew Blanks, 35, of 813 Iberia St., Franklin, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia

While patrolling Bayou Vista, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle crossing over the fog line of US 90 and conducted a traffic stop near Thorguson Road in Berwick. Deputies made contact with the driver, Pontiff, and a passenger, Blanks, and reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

While speaking with Pontiff, deputies reportedly learned that there was marijuana inside the vehicle, received consent to search and found a small bag of marijuana and a partially burnt marijuana cigarette near the driver’s seat. While speaking with Blanks, deputies also reportedly observed that he was attempting to conceal part of his body from them. Deputies received consent to search his person and found a bag of marijuana. Also a deputy reportedly observed Blanks shake his leg and then kick an item beneath the vehicle. The deputy retrieved the item which was found to be a bag of crack cocaine. Deputies also located over $900 in cash on Blanks’ pants pocket. Pontiff was released on a summons to appear in court. Blanks was transported to the parish jail for booking. No bail is set.