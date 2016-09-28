Counseling about health care careers

Several students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts spoke with a representative of the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Friday in the College Counseling Center. Sherman Petite, a native of Natchitoches, serves as a recruiter/retention specialist for recruitment and Student Engagement in the Office of Student Services. Petite has served at UNMC for more than 10 years as the primary contact for the university in the area of recruitment. As Nebraska’s only public academic health sciences center, UNMC is committed to the education of a 21st century health care work force, to finding cures and treatments for devastating diseases, to providing the best care for patients and to serving the state and its communities through award-winning outreach. It has six colleges and two institutes, serving about 3,700 students in more than two dozen programs. Pictured are, from left, Katelynn Prescott, a senior from Walker, Parker Felterman, a senior from Patterson, and Kori Reine, a senior from Slidell.