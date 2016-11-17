Commodity distribution set

St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program will be distributing commodities on Friday.

Distribution will be on a first come, first serve basis. If you are receiving the food boxes at Sager Brown, please don’t apply for this is the same program.

Send your authorized representative to pick up your commodities if you are unable.

Distribution will be at the St. Mary CAA Office on Barrow Street from 8 a.m. to noon.

The income guideline chart is:

Family size and monthly income

1 $1,265

2 $1,705

3 $2,144

4 $2,584

5 $3,024

6 $3,464

If you have any questions, contact the St. Mary CAA office at (337) 828-5703/5705.