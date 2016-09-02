Sporting winners ribbons and smiles, these young students proudly display their winning entry in the recent Ham Radio Lighthouse/Lightship Weekend. The 3rd annual event was sponsored locally by the BEARS Ham Radio Club, Coral Marine and the town of Berwick. The event was very successful with radio operators making contacts around the world and promoting Berwick's Everett S. Berry Lighthouse. The coloring contest winners are from Berwick Elementary School. Pictured, back row from left: Miguel Melendez, Shawn Harris, Julyin Harris, McKenzie Beranek, Brandon Delaney, Paisley Clements and Ashlyn LaCaze. Front row: Kaiden Granier, Zielah Whitehurs and Kennedy Beranek.