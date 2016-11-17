City council holds November meeting

Franklin’s mayor and council breezed through their regular meeting Tuesday.

Among items addressed was an introduction of ordinances designating Table Street as one-way for traffic, and Amending the zoning map to change an R-2 residential zone to C-Commercial to accommodate a new business.

The council observed a moment of silence in respect for former mayor L.J. “Man” LeBlanc who passed away recently.

Councilman Eugene Foulcard requested personal privilege to thank the community and public officials for their support of his family after a recent death.

Announcements included Christmas Under the Lampposts on First Thursday, Dec. 1, with merchants open until at least 6 p.m.

The next city-wide cleanup will be Dec. 10 from 8-9:30 a.m., gathering at the Stage parking lot.

The Christmas Under the Lampposts ceremony will be Dec. 3, downtown, at 6 p.m.

Franklin’s Children’s Art Wall is set for Dec. 10 from 3-5 p.m.