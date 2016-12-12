City cleanup crew

Hanson Memorial High School was the day sponsor for the Nov. 12 Franklin city cleanup. The group removed litter from Adams Street, historic Main Street, the Teche Theater area, the bayou side, courthouse square and Grevenmberg House Museum grounds. Some 50 students and adults participated. Volunteers included Heidi Rineholt, Joseph Lange, Ashton Corcoran, O’Brien Verdun, Cayne Verdin, Susan Todd-Trammell, Rachel Trammell, Alexsis Halligan, Chad A. Trammell, Joe Verdin III, Kelly Fitch, Alexandra Fitch, Alex Judice, Tricia Judice, Emma Judice, Kim Adams, Meghan Bahan, Didi Battle, Marguerite Robinson, Jodie Schexnayder, Eric Clements, Miya Hidalgo, Madison St. Blanc, Hillary Pillaro, Jeri St. Blanc, Bella Hidalgo, Ruthie Heard, Elaine Karam, Roy Verdin, Dallas Halligan, Connor Alcina, Gabrielle Rineholt, Germaine and Dylan Bourque, Matt Barrilleaux, Emily Rogers and Halce Comeaux. Argus Spa provided bottled water, Franklin Foundation Hospital supplied grabbers, gloves and bags.