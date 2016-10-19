City audit report reflects state of energy economy
Blaine Crochet, of Darnall, Sikes, Gardes and Frederick, presented the Franklin City Council’s annual audit report Tuesday.
The news was mostly glum: A $330,800 reduction in tax collections, the same problem governmental entities are all experiencing during the energy sector downturn.
That resulted in a $286,000 decline in general fund revenues.
Expenditures came in at $70,759 lower than the previous year, and when all line items were calculated, a $192,265 deficit shown.
Expenditure decreases have been made by the city cutting back on costs and enacting salary cuts among other actions.
Only two items were cited by the audit:
—The budget was not amended when the budget was 5 percent out of variance.
—City Court funds were “misappropriated” by a court employee who was later arrested and charged with felony theft and malfeasance in office.
