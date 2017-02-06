Chez Hope Trivia Night set April 1 in Patterson

Chez Hope’s 14th Trivia Night is set for April 1 at 5 p.m. at the Patterson Civic Center.

The theme is “Throwback Trivia” and there will be contests for best dressed team and table. Also on tap are raffles, live auctions and door prizes.

Tickets are $120 for teams up to six members. Sponsorships are available for $300 gold, $200 solver and $100 bronze.

For more information, contact Chez Hope at 337-828-4200 or 337-578-7985.