CAA helping applicants for utility assistance programs

St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency is promoting several utility assistance programs to help households in distress due to the cost of electricity and gas bills.

A household can apply for all of the services provided they are eligible. Here are the programs:

Liheap Utility Assistance Program:

The Liheap Utility Assistance Program will accept appointments on Monday, Jan. 9-10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. You may call the central office at (337) 828-5703 or 828-5705 to set up an appointment. You can be eligible for this service once every six months, provided funds are available. If you don’t have all required information, your application will not be accepted. The funds are very limited and the names will be taken on a first come, first serve basis, and no walk ins. If you feel this is a vital program and needed within our community, please write us and let us know.

To apply the following information is needed and current:

—Current proof of income (Examples: last 4 paystubs, SSI, SSA, retirement, VA, Food Stamp printout—(FS printouts must be printed out in last 30 days)

—Unexpired driver’s license or state identification with same address as the service address for applicant

—Social Security cards for everyone in household

—One to six months of gas and/or electric bills (actual bills or printout)

—Proof of sesidence—Examples: Tax bill, voter registration card, insurance bill, cable, telephone, credit card, or medical bill. the document must have name and physical address on it.

CRISIS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

This program is to help households whose electricity and/or gas bills are turned off or threatened to be disconnected due to do no other means of payment. A crisis exists when a household’s energy source for heating and/or cooling has been disconnected or scheduled for disconnection, faced with a health and/or medical safety risk (risk must be documented) or experiencing a social or economic hardship (income and basic living expenses must be considered) A crisis also exists for weather-related and emergency shortages declared by state and federal government. The household must also meet the income guidelines, vulnerability (responsible for all or a portion of the energy bill), a disconnect notice, and documentation of either health and/or medical risk, or documentation of social or economic hardship. Households are eligible for one crisis payment not to exceed $475.

To apply the following information is needed and current:

—Current proof of income (examples: last 4 paystubs, SSI, SSA, retirement, VA, food stamp printout—(FS printouts must be printed out in last 30 days)

—Driver’s license or state identification with same address as the service address for applicant

—Social Security sards for everyone in household

—Disconnect notice or bill

—Proof of residence—Examples: tax bill, voter registration card, insurance bill, cable, telephone, credit card, or medical bill. The document must have name and physical address on it.

—Documentation of health and/or medical risk (if applicable)

—Documentation of social or economic hardship (if applicable)

Income Guideline:

Number in Household Gross Income Per Month

1 $1,905

2 $2,491

3 $3,077

4 $3,663

5 $4,249

St. Mary Community Action Agency in accordance with Federal Law civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, ad reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.