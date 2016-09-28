'Blessing of the Pets' is Sunday at St. Mary's

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will hold its Blessing of the Animals Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Trowbridge House, 808 First St.

The Blessing is an out-door worship service celebrating the animals with whom people share their lives. All pets must be on leash. Persons who do not have pets are invited to attend, too.

The church blesses animals each fall to commemorate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, one of the most loved of Christian saints. The animals will be blessed individually along with their owners. Stuffed animals are welcome as well. Pets who cannot attend may be blessed in absentia if owners wish.

Trowbridge House is across from St. Mary’s Church on First Street. Refreshments will be served for pets and humans. The ceremonies will be held on the terrace at the back of the house. If there is rain, the gathering will move to the front porch.

The canine guest of honor will be Sassafras, a black rescue adopted from the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in October, 1008. She lives with Stephen, Amanda and Clare Crawford. She has been through 10 moves in two states before coming to Franklin, and loves to swim, lick, sunbathe, watch for intruders, explore the wild outdoors and scavenge for dropped food.

Call 828-0918 for more information on the vent.